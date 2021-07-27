MAZUNZA QUITS JAH PRAYZAH'S BAND AFTER 13 YEARS

LONG-SERVING 3rd Generation Band member, Blessing “Mazunza” Moyo, has officially quit Jah Prayzah’s outfit after 13 years.

Mazunza, whose flirtation with the multi-awarding star ended in recent weeks, is now focusing on his Highfield based studio, Mutinhimira Records Studios (MRS).

The 37-year-old told H-Metro Entertainment & Lifestyle that work commitments at MRS stable needed much attention that he decided to quit 3rd Generation Band.

“I have been working with Jah Prayzah for the past 13 fruitful years but there comes a time when one needs to explore other things.

“Over the years, I have been working hard to establish my studio called Mutinhimira which has weaned off both seasoned and upcoming artistes including Andy Muridzo although some artistes don’t give credit at times.

“I realised that age was no longer on my side so I decided to put together a studio where I can record young artistes and give them exposure.

“With Covid-19 in our midst, I decided that it was better that I take a gamble and be my own man because I didn’t want to remain in the comfort zone,” he said.

Mazunza, who has extensively toured Europe, North America and Australia with Jah Prayzah, said he will be open to assist his former paymaster’s camp on consultation basis.

“If Jah Prayzah’s handlers need my expertise, I will be available but I won’t be a full time employee as I used to do over the years because I have since started my own stable.

“There is nothing wrong with artistes exploring other avenues and I feel blessed to have worked with an amazing team.

“They have also been supportive to me and I am happy for my contribution at 3rd Generation Band,” he said.

Asked what he benefitted as a severance token from Jah Prayzah’s camp, Mazunza said:“Materially, there is nothing that I can say I got as a severance package but the experience I got was enough. H Metro