MATEMADANDA IN FARM WARANGLE, BARRED FROM SELLING MAIZE

In his application, Matemadanda cited Mujuru as respondent
while his son, Itai, who is also a partner in the project, is the second
applicant. Matemadanda, Itai and Mujuru entered into a partnership agreement in
2020.
The terms were that they would grow maize together and
share the profits after selling the grain to the GMB.
It is alleged that Matemadanda contributed 150 hectares of
land at his Garowa Farm in Hurungwe as well as accommodation, water and other
inputs, while Mujuru would provide employee wages.
Mujuru argued that Matemadanda breached the agreement and
filed an application at the High Court seeking an order barring him and his son
from interfering in the operations at the farm earlier this year.
She also claimed that Itai and his brothers had committed
violence against her employees and demanded that they leave the farm. Itai, she
claimed, had forbidden her from selling the produce to the GMB.
The matter brought by Mujuru was heard by High Court judge
Justice Esther Muremba, who barred Matemadanda from interfering in the farming
operations.
In the present application, the Matemadandas accuse Mujuru
of fraudulently obtaining the interdict.
“I and my brothers never committed any acts of violence or
threatened any employees with action or unspecified action. We never asked
anyone to vacate the farm. How could we do so to our own employees who have
assisted us to farm the maize in question? The allegations are not true,” Itai
said in his founding affidavit.
“On July 18 … we discovered that the respondent (Mujuru)
had attributed certain dispositions to Ishmael Chipfunde, which dispositions he
had never made. I am not aware if this act of fraud was done to Priscilla
Govere and Tinashe Bure too,” he submitted.
Itai said Chipfunde had denied deposing an affidavit which
was purposefully attached to Mujuru’s urgent chamber application. “He denies
that the signature on that affidavit is his. He also denies the false
allegations that were attributed to me and my brothers,” he said.
Matemadanda and his son are seeking an order for stay of
execution on Justice Muremba’s ruling. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment