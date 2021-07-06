MARRIED WOMAN BEDS MARRIED MAN, MARRIAGE COLLAPSES

A Mt Pleasant married woman’s marriage has collapsed after her illicit affairs with another married man leaked.
Brenda Muzhinye, a dress maker in the capital, told H-Metro
that confessing bedding a married man only identified as Farai to her husband,
backfired and cost her marriage.
Muzhinye said she was forced to leave their apartment by
her husband of 11 years Wilmote Zembe after revealing her shenanigans.
Zembe said Muzhinye had turned her dress making factory
into a love nest where she took Farai for sex sessions.
“I never thought my wife would betray my trust I gave her
when I suggested to move her factory from home to a better place for her
business,” said Zembe.
“Instead of marketing her dresses, she decided to expose
her under garments and conduct sex lessons with Farai.
“She would lie about getting busy and waiting for her
clients at the factory when she was busy with married men. I suspected from her
moves, excuses and denying me my conjugal rights that someone was dipping his
stick into my well.
“My investigations took me closer to the truth and upon
confronting her she disclosed her shenanigans. I feel betrayed and reduced to
nothing considering how I worked together with her to be where we are today.
“Kurera imbwa nemukaka inofuma yokuruma. Brenda ndinomuda
asi wandibaya panyama nhete mwoyo wangu wawona,” said Zembe.
In an interview, Farai confirmed dating Muzhinye arguing
that she lied about her marital status.
“I regret the time I spent with Muzhinye unaware that she
was married and I do not see myself continuing with the affair,” said Farai.
“She lied to me that she had separated with Zembe and I
felt guilty the day I met the husband narrating how he sweated for Muzhinye to
look attractive,” he said.
Muzhinye confirmed giving her love and heart to Farai and
blamed him for exposing their WhatsApp conversations to her husband.
“I discovered that I had no peace within me for cheating my
husband for 45 the days I saw Farai behind his back,” said Muzhinye.
“Guilt conscience forced me to confess to my husband after
he asked me why I was denying him his conjugal rights most of the time.
“I told my husband that I had a one night stand with Farai
and that did not go well with him. He chased me away from home and I returned
after engaging my relatives to seek forgiveness.
“Upon accepting my forgiveness my husband gave me a
condition that I was to disclose name and contact numbers of the man I had
bedded.
“After I did that, he chased me away again. It was at
around 10pm when he forced me to leave the house and I collected my clothes
only. “Hanzi handigare nehure saka
nanhasi ndirikurwadziwa pamwoyo nekuzvidemba kuti ndakamuudzirei zvekurara
kwangu naFarai.
“Today (yesterday) is my last day to post adverts of my
dresses on social media because my life has been ruined and I do not know why
Farai decided to add salt on my wound by giving my love messages with him to my
husband.
“I want to believe Farai, believed to be a member of
security agencies, was used by my husband to propose and expose me,” said
Muzhinye. H Metro
