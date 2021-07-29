MAN VISITS STATE HOUSE, DEMANDS TO TELL ED HIS DREAM

A DARING Shamva man on Tuesday visited State House in Harare demanding to see President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The man becomes the third in two weeks to visit the highly-protected place.
Isaac Tsuro (27) yesterday appeared at the Harare
Magistrates Court after he was arrested at the gate by State security agents.
Tsuro, who appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga, was
remanded in custody to August 23. Taruvinga ordered that he be medically
examined by a psychiatrist while in prison.
It is the State’s case that on July 27, at around 1620hrs,
the accused was walking along Chancellor Road near the State House.
While at the place, Tsuro approached the security personnel
manning the entrance and demanded to see Mnangagwa, indicating that he wanted
to tell the President his dream.
It is alleged that Tsuro persisted on his demands to be
allowed in, which resulted in his arrest.
Last week, Nigel Rutsito (37) was arrested at the State
House gate after he lied that he was a member of the Central Intelligence
Organisation (CIO), while another trespasser Dylan Kanyungwe (24) stormed into
the premises on the same day and demanded to see Vice-President Constantino
Chiwenga.
Rutsito went to State House on July 17 at around 4am and
told security personnel at the main gate that he was a CIO member and had come
for duty.
He allegedly insisted on entering the State residence, but
the security personnel asked for his identity document, which he failed to
produce, leading to his arrest. Kanyungwe is alleged to have approached members
of the Presidential Guard at around 1pm on the same day and demanded to see
Chiwenga.
He allegedly became violent and tried to force his way into
State House after being told that Chiwenga did not stay there. Newsday
