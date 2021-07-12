MAN STEALS CAR AT FUNERAL, CRASHES IT

A 22-year old Gokwe man has been arrested after he jumped into a car of one of the mourners at a funeral wake and sped off before being involved in an accident about a kilometre away.
Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko, said the suspect, Tashinga Mutengarenga, was arrested following a speed
chase with the police who swiftly reacted following the incident which occurred
yesterday around 4pm in Mapfungautsi surbub, Gokwe.
“Circumstances are that the owner of the vehicle, Mr Desire
Pendekwa of Chief Njelele went to Mapfungautsi to attend a funeral,” said Insp
Mahoko.
“He parked his vehicle, a Honda CRV and went to attend the
funeral and forgot to lock his car, the suspect, who was also part of the
mourners then sneaked and jumped into the car and drove off.”
Insp Mahoko said police swiftly reacted to calls and gave
chase.
“On realising that he was being pursued, Mutengarenga, who
was speeding, then failed to negotiate a curve and the car plunged into a
culvert,” he said. “He was immediately arrested at the accident scene.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment