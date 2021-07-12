MAN STEALS CAR AT FUNERAL, CRASHES IT

A 22-year old Gokwe man has been arrested after he jumped into a car of one of the mourners at a funeral wake and sped off before being involved in an accident about a kilometre away.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said the suspect, Tashinga Mutengarenga, was arrested following a speed chase with the police who swiftly reacted following the incident which occurred yesterday around 4pm in Mapfungautsi surbub, Gokwe.

“Circumstances are that the owner of the vehicle, Mr Desire Pendekwa of Chief Njelele went to Mapfungautsi to attend a funeral,” said Insp Mahoko.

“He parked his vehicle, a Honda CRV and went to attend the funeral and forgot to lock his car, the suspect, who was also part of the mourners then sneaked and jumped into the car and drove off.”

Insp Mahoko said police swiftly reacted to calls and gave chase.

“On realising that he was being pursued, Mutengarenga, who was speeding, then failed to negotiate a curve and the car plunged into a culvert,” he said. “He was immediately arrested at the accident scene.” Herald