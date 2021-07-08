MAN SODOMISED BY NEIGHBOUR IN POLICE CELL

A man who was arrested with his neighbour and detained in a police cell for not wearing a face mask allegedly anally raped his fellow prisoner.
A source close to the case said Prosper Moyo (37) and his
19-year-old neighbour, whose name is withheld for ethical reasons, were
arrested this week on Monday at around 01:30am.
They were taken to a police station where they were
detained with two other men, said the source close to the case.
While they were sleeping in the cell at around 02:45am,
Moyo woke up and sexually assaulted his neighbour.
“He grabbed him by his trousers and tore it. He then had
anal sex with him,” a source close to investigations said.
After sexually violating him, Moyo returned to his blankets
leaving his victim groaning in agony, said another source who witnessed the
incident. The source said the anal sex victim bled from behind and suffered
sores.
On the same day at around 8am the teenager reported the
matter at Magwegwe police station leading to Proper’s arrest. The teenager was
referred to hospital for treatment.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the incident: “I can confirm that we arrested a 37-year-old man who
allegedly sodomised his 19-year-old neighbour he was detained with in police
cells for not wearing face masks.” B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment