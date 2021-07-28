MAN SELLS LOVER'S TWO CARS

A Harare man was dragged to court yesterday to answer to theft of trust property charges after he reportedly stole two cars that had been entrusted to him by his girlfriend during the course of their relationship.

The suspect Brian Mandofa, 32, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The complainant is Margret Mashongwa, 41. The court heard that in January, Mashongwa gave her boyfriend Mandofa a Toyota Toyoace for safe keeping and during the same month, he asked her if he could temporarily use the vehicle and she granted him permission to do so.

Sometime in April 2021, Mandofa was given another vehicle, a Toyota Belta so that he could take it for repairs as it was having mechanical problems.

The two vehicles were left in Mandofa’s custody and she went back to Chirundu Border Post where she is deployed as an immigration officer.

In April, Mashongwa asked for the cars and Mandofa started to give excuses and sometimes he would not pick her calls or he would pick her calls and shout at her and all efforts to recover the cars were fruitless.

Nothing has been recovered so far. Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro