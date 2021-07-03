MAN SCAMMED OF US$90 IN ZIMRA TAX DEAL

A HARARE man lost more than US$90 000 in a deal to supposedly help him clear tax arrears with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).

Three suspects Tsungai Mazanhi (33), Tawanda Walter Machingauta (37) and Valentine Genko (27) appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with theft and were remanded in custody pending a ruling on their application for bail on Monday.

The State alleges that on June 15 at Marimba shopping complex, Belvedere, the accused persons and one Farai Kachepa, who is still at large, hatched a plan to steal cash from the complainant, whom they knew kept large sums of money in his vehicle.

The victim was not named in court papers.On June 14, Mazanhi told the complainant that he had set an appointment for him to meet a Brigadier Mutsvairo in Norton, who would assist him clear his tax arrears with Zimra.

On June 15, the complainant took US$90 000, a pistol and put it in a satchel and went to meet Mazanhi at OK Marimba car park. Mazanhi’s accomplices then jammed the complainant’s car as he tried to lock it.

They stole the satchel with the money and pistol when the complainant, accompanied by Mazanhi, went into the OK supermarket.

The State alleged that the gang later shared the loot and Mazanhi bought a Mazda Axela vehicle with the proceeds of the offence.

The prosecutor Anesu Chirenje told the court that a CCTV was obtained which showed the accused persons committing the offence.

The State alleges a remote used to jam the locking system was recovered by the police.