MAN NABBED WITH 12 STOLEN CATTLE

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Chikombedzi, Chiredzi have arrested a man for allegedly stealing 12 cattle.
The suspect, Ivin Francisco (23) was caught by two
complainants on July 18 who intercepted him at around 2am while driving a herd
of the 12 stolen cattle.
The stolen cattle consisted of seven cows, one bull and
four oxen and all were recovered. National police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest:
“Police in Chikombedzi have arrested Ivin Francisco, a male
adult aged 23, for stock theft. The suspect was caught by two complainants on
18 July 2021, at around 2am while driving a herd of 12 cattle comprising seven
cows, one bull and four oxen,” he said.
In April this year, a 28-year-old woman and her male
accomplice were arrested on allegations of stealing two cattle from a farm in
Mvurwi.
Sharon Matambo (28) and her accomplice Tapiwa Nyakatsaka
(26) were arrested while trying to sell the cattle in Chiweshe. Police have
since launched a manhunt for a third suspected accomplice, Amos Zhakata, who is
still on the run.
Investigations revealed that the three went to Rondere Farm
in Mvurwi where they allegedly stole the two beasts which they then transported
to Chiweshe communal area.
Their luck ran out when they were arrested while selling
the cattle in Chiweshe. National police spokesman Asst Comm Paul Nyathi
confirmed the arrests:
“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Tapiwa Nyakatsaka aged 26
and Sharon Matambo aged 28 in connection with a case of stock theft which
occurred at Rondere Farm, Mvurwi on March 31.
“The suspects, together with Amos Zhakata, who is on the
run, stole two beasts from a kraal and went to Chiweshe before they were
arrested whilst selling the cattle. Investigations are in progress.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment