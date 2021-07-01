MAN KILLS SELF AFTER NYAU DANCE ROW WITH WIFE

A 28-year-old man from Guruve has hanged himself after his wife cautioned him against attending nyau dance.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Ndliwayo confirmed the incident which happened on 21 June.

Adam Kanyandura came home drunk at around 7pm and had an argument with his wife Paidamoyo Jack (26) over why she had barred him from attending a nyau dance.

Asst Insp Ndliwayo said Kanyandura left home unnoticed and was later seen by a juvenile standing by the roadside some meters away from his home at around 11pm.

His mother-in-law Eunice Mairosi (43) discovered him at around 6am the following day hanging on a tree approximately 400 metres from his home. A report was made to the police and no foul play was suspected.

“We are encouraging members of the public to share problems with other people and to value the sanctity,” said Asst Insp Ndliwayo.

“When people face social problems, they should seek help and counselling from third parties. Refrain from taking your own life.”