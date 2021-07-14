MAN KILLS FATHER AND AUNT, FLEES

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for a murder suspect who killed his father and aunt before committing a spate of robberies and rape in Kadoma in the past week.

The suspect, Evans Chikore (29) of Village 1 Luwana Farm, Kadoma reportedly struck his father to death with an axe before killing his aunt.

Chikore is also alleged to have raped a woman after committing a series of robberies where he would terrorise villagers and burn their homes.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Chikore.

“The suspect is being sought for two counts of murder, rape, robbery and malicious damage to property which occurred on 9 July 2021 in Kadoma,” he said.

“On the said date, Evans Chikore, who was armed with an axe, went to his parents’ homestead in Marimari South where he attacked his father aged 61 with stones before he fatally struck him several times on the head and left shoulder with the axe for unknown reasons. The suspect threatened to kill his mother and set on fire four round huts and a shade at the homestead.

“After the incident, the suspect went to a neighbouring plot where he threatened to kill his parents’ neighbour, accusing him of previously reporting him to the police and causing his incarceration for an assault case in which he assaulted the complainant’s son. The complainant managed to escape and the suspect struck the complainant’s son once on the forehead with an axe before setting two thatched hut at the homestead.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said Chikore proceeded to his aunt’s homestead where he fatally struck her several times on the head with an axe before setting ablaze a kitchen hut and a Ford Ranger vehicle.

He said Chikore, after murdering his aunt, headed to another neighbouring plot where he robbed the villagers of UD$10 before dragging a woman to a nearby maize field where he raped her once after threatening to strike her with an axe if she resisted.

“After raping her, the suspect went to her house where he stole US$40 and a blanket. He set ablaze a hut which was used as a granary and subsequently burning five tonnes of maize, 20 buckets of sorghum and 10 bags of cement that was inside.

“Investigations are in progress and anyone with information is urged to contact any nearest police station. Police urges members of the public to respect the sanctity of life,” Asst Comm Nyathi said. Herald