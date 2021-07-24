MAN IMPERSONATES SOLDIER AT ROADBLOCK

A 36-year-old Harare man will perform 245 hours community service after he was convicted of impersonating a member of the Zimbabwe National Army at a police roadblock along Masvingo-Beitbridge highway last week.
Richard Chirombo was initially slapped with a 12 month jail
term by Masvingo magistrate Grace Tupiri after pleading guilty to impersonation
charges against him, but five months were conditionally suspended, with the
rest of the sentence commuted to community service at Magwegwe Clinic in
Bulawayo.
Representing the state, Prosecutor Precious Takuva told the
court that on July 7 2021 at around 1030hours at the 10km peg along
Masvingo-Beitbridge road at a roadblock, Chirombo who was travelling in
Doesmatter Nyahombe’s truck jumped off the vehicle and introduced himself as a
member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) stationed at Suri Suri airbase in a
bid to stop the police from searching the vehicle.
Chirombo, who was clad in an army uniform went on to
produce a ZNA identity card in the name of Nathan Dzabaya but after police
noticed that he was not the owner of the identity card, members of the ZNA
manning the same roadblock were called to interview Chirombo.
After interviewing him, it was established that the
identity card did not belong to Chirombo and he was not employed by the ZNA but
he was using the military identity card to outwit police officers at
checkpoints.
Chirombo was arrested at the roadblock and was taken to Masvingo
Central Police station for further questioning. TellZimNews
