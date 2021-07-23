MAN EXHUMES WOMAN'S REMAINS IN CEMETERY

An Epworth man landed in the dock on Wednesday after he exhumed a woman’s remains from a cemetery in Epworth.

The suspect Pinky Bhekeshita was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova.

The state applied to proceed in terms of the Mental Health Act after Bhekheshita claimed to have exhumed his mother’s remains yet it was Jacqueline Mbewe’s remains who was not related to him.

Bhekheshita was found in possession of the remains and is threatening to exhume the remains of his other relatives at Zinyengere Cemetery.

The unidentified man caused a scene early this week scaring mourners who were burying their dead nearby.

“It was so frightening to see him exhuming the skeleton claiming that they were of his dead mother,” said one of the mourners at the cemetery. He looked violent as he packed the skeletons into a white cloth and left.

“Tamutya tese nekuti anga asingade kubvunzurudzwa,” said one of the mourners. H Metro