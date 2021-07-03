MAN CHOPS SISTER'S LOVER DREADLOCKS WITH A MACHETE

A 29-year-old man from Siwara Village, Chief Musara in Masvingo will serve five months behind bars after cutting his sister’s boyfriend dreadlocks with a machete.

Trymore Tafirenyika was initially sentenced to ten months imprisonment before Magistrate Grace Tupiri suspended five months on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The state case as presented by Prosecutor Nixon Chamisa was that on June 11 this year Tafirenyika found William Tinago (21) sitting with his sister Tendai Tafirenyika (19) in her bedroom.

On the following day Tendai informed her brother Trymore that she could not find some US$20, suspecting that Tinago has stolen it.

Trymore allegedly went to Tinago’s residence armed with a machete and upon arrival he started assaulting Tinago while cutting his dreadlocks with the machete.

Tinago managed to escape and reported the matter to the police. TellZimNews