MAN BEATEN TO DEATH OVER JERSEY

A 72-YEAR-OLD BINGA man died soon after being discharged from hospital after a neighbour he had lent a jersey during a beer drink teamed up with another villager to assault him.
John Mudenda who resided at Ms Violet Khumalo’s homestead
demanded his jersey back and Robson Muleya whom he had lent it to, teamed up
with Mutunywa Siziba to assault him.
Muleya (63) of Kamalumba Village has since been arrested
for murder while Siziba of Chinenga Village in the same area under Chief Pashu
is on the run.
The three were part of a crowd of villagers that had been
drinking beer at Ms Khumalo’s homestead in Chemba Village on June 18. Muleya and
Siziba allegedly took turns to assault Mudenda with a half-brick as well as
kicking and slapping him.
Mudenda was rushed to Binga District Hospital where he was
discharged on Thursday last week before his death three days later.
Matabeleland North acting police spokesperson Assistant
Inspector Namatirai Mashona confirmed the murder, although she could not give
details.
Sources told the Chronicle that Mudenda and Muleya had a
misunderstanding while drinking beer at Ms Khumalo’s homestead on June 18 at
around 3am.
During the confrontation Siziba allegedly approached from
behind and struck Muleya with a half-brick on the head and disappeared into the
crowd. Muleya turned around and saw Mudenda and suspected that he was the one who
had hit him.
Muleya left the place and went home without retaliating. Siziba
allegedly later returned to the beer drink and kicked Mudenda, leaving him
lying on the ground.
At around 7am the same day, Muleya also went back and
confronted Mudenda whom he accused of hitting him earlier. Muleya demanded to
be taken to the clinic for treatment.
Mudenda agreed to accompany him and the two walked for
about 200 metres from the homestead before a misunderstanding ensued. Muleya
slapped Mudenda on the cheek and he fell.
Muleya walked away leaving Mudenda unconscious before some
villagers took him to Pashu Clinic where he was rushed to Binga District
Hospital.
Mudenda was discharged from hospital on Thursday last week
and died on Sunday while at his sister’s homestead.
A report of murder was made to the police and Muleya was
arrested while Siziba is on the run. Mudenda’s body was taken to Bulawayo for
postmortem. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment