MAI BANANA TO BE BURIED ON FRIDAY

THE wife of the former President Canaan Banana, Janet, who died last week, will be laid to rest on Friday in Bembe, Esigodini, next to her husband as per her wish.
Mrs Banana (83) died at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo on
Thursday last week where she had been admitted. She had suffered a stroke and
was also undergoing dialysis sessions for a kidney problem. President Mnangagwa
said she will receive a State assisted funeral.
In an interview yesterday, her sister, Mrs Sanele Ngwenya
at their Luveve home, said tentatively, they had slated the burial for Friday.
“The tentative date is Friday and this is because we are
waiting for her children from the United Kingdom and sisters too to come down.
This is why we have pushed it to Friday. The burial is definitely in Bembe,
Esigodini,” she said.
Mrs Ngwenya said she was pained that her sister died during
a difficult time.
“Kubuhlungu because she passed on during such a time
(Covid-19 era), umhlaba ujikile with this pandemic. We are all trying to ensure
we survive and we are practising social distancing, proper masking and
sanitising. Had it not been for Covid-19, ngabe kubomvu lapha ekhaya because
she was a staunch Methodist Church in Zimbabwe member. I know the Methodist
family is mourning with us,” said Mrs Ngwenya.
She said she was grateful to the support that has been
rendered by the Government.
“We are grateful for all those that are with us in mourning
on all platforms as that is the new way, we are mourning, online. We know we
cannot change it but that is the new normal. We are grateful for the support we
have received so far. We have received tremendous support from Government,” she
added.
Mrs Ngwenya reiterated that Mrs Banana’s failure to mourn
and bury her son, Michael affected her until her death.
“My sister was torn by the death of her son Michael in the
UK and I would like to believe that contributed to a lot of her pain. The
Government tried its best to repatriate the body for burial in Zimbabwe but
because of Covid-19 it became very difficult. She also wanted to later go and
see his final resting place and place flowers so that she could get closure but
she failed because of travel restrictions. We kept assuming the situation would
improve but unfortunately, she couldn’t and damage was done already,” she said.
Mrs Banana’s son, Nathan, said his mother suffered a stroke
and was hospitalised. However, she was struggling to recover after that stroke.
Mrs Banana had been back in the country after spending years in the United
Kingdom. A couple of years ago she received a brand-new Ford Everest car from
the Government as part of her benefits upon her return.
The Government had made a commitment to pay Mrs Banana’s
medical bills in addition to other benefits after she returned to Zimbabwe
after an 18-year stay in the UK. All former First Ladies are entitled to
certain packages. Mrs Banana had vowed not to go back to the UK as she was now
at peace in the country.
Her husband died in November 2003. Mrs Banana is survived
by three children. Mourners are gathered at Number 99 Luveve in Bulawayo. Chronicle
