LOOTED GOODS SMUGGLED INTO ZIMBABWE

SOUTH African security agents have reportedly confiscated several goods worth thousands of rand as smugglers attempted to move the loot into Zimbabwe following days of rioting in the neighbouring country.
South Africa has been on fire since July 8, 2021 after the
incarceration of its former President Jacob Zuma for refusal to testify before
a State capture Inquiry.
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently described the yet to be
quantified looting as a well-orchestrated campaign to start an insurrection
against South Africa’s constitutional order.
Authorities have moved in to recover looted goods with the
military assisting the South African Police Service.
“Search and seizure operations are yielding positive
results at Beitbridge and Groblersbrug ports of entry as the looted goods are
being recovered. Reject and report stolen goods.
“Don’t buy stolen goods,” the South African Police Service
tweeted yesterday. Groblersbrug is a border crossing between South Africa and
Botswana on the Limpopo River and Zimbabweans usually use it to enter and exit
South Africa.
“The situation in the country is gradually returning to
normal in most parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
“Members of the South African Police Service remain
dedicated to ensure the safety and security of everyone in South Africa,” the
SA police said.
Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were yet to record cases of stolen goods
from South African finding their way into Zimbabwe.
Last week, retailers in Zimbabwe said they were feeling the
pinch of the unrest in South Africa as many were yet to receive goods paid for
from the neighbouring country because of the riots and looting.
The Zimbabwean economy largely depends on imports from
South Africa. Newsday
