LOCKDOWN : 37 NABBED AT HOUSE PARTIES

Thirty seven people in Bulawayo have been arrested for covid-19 lockdown regulations by attending house parties.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said they were arrested at two house parties in Nketa and Nkulumane suburbs.

“On the 2nd on July 2021, police received two tip offs that there was a party taking place at house number 6340 Nketa 9 and at house number 11107 Nkulumane near Munyoro shopping Center,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said there was an advert that was circulated on the WhatsApp platform inviting people to attend the party.

“The police reacted to the information, they managed to arrest 15 patrons at Nketa who were drinking beer and also violating lockdown measures,” he said.

“At house number 11107 Nkulumane the police arrested 22 patrons who were also drinking beer making noise hence disturbing the peace of their neighbours and also violating the lockdown measures.”

Inspector Ncube said the accused have been detained and will be appearing in court soon.

“Police in Bulawayo will like to appreciate the members of the public for the valued information. We urge members of the public to desist from violating lockdown measures and putting their lives in danger of contracting and spreading the Corona virus,” he said.

President Emmerson Mnangangwa on Wednesday last week announced level 4 lockdown, with gatherings banned. Cite.org.zw