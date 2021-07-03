LOCKDOWN : 37 NABBED AT HOUSE PARTIES

Thirty seven people in Bulawayo have been arrested for covid-19 lockdown regulations by attending house parties.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said
they were arrested at two house parties in Nketa and Nkulumane suburbs.
“On the 2nd on July 2021, police received two tip offs that
there was a party taking place at house number 6340 Nketa 9 and at house number
11107 Nkulumane near Munyoro shopping Center,” said Inspector Ncube.
He said there was an advert that was circulated on the
WhatsApp platform inviting people to attend the party.
“The police reacted to the information, they managed to
arrest 15 patrons at Nketa who were drinking beer and also violating lockdown measures,” he said.
“At house number 11107 Nkulumane the police arrested 22
patrons who were also drinking beer making noise hence disturbing the peace of
their neighbours and also violating the lockdown measures.”
Inspector Ncube said the accused have been detained and
will be appearing in court soon.
“Police in Bulawayo will like to appreciate the members of the public for the
valued information. We urge members of the public to desist from violating
lockdown measures and putting their lives in danger of contracting and
spreading the Corona virus,” he said.
President Emmerson Mnangangwa on Wednesday last week
announced level 4 lockdown, with gatherings banned. Cite.org.zw
