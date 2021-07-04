LIMITED NUMBERS FOR MAJ GEN CHIRAMBA BURIAL

MAJOR-General (Rtd) Shadreck Chiramba, who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications last Sunday, will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare today with limited numbers attending the ceremony in line with coronavirus prevention measures.
The public has been advised to follow the burial
proceedings on national television and online platforms that will beam the
funeral service live. Major-General Chiramba (66), was declared a national hero
as a result of his immense contribution to the liberation war and
post-independence Zimbabwe. Among his numerous career exploits, the decorated
military commander led the Two Infantry Brigade during the Democratic Republic
of Congo campaign under the auspices of the Sadc Allied Forces.
He retired from military service in 2004. In an advisory
communicating the protocols which will govern burial proceedings, the Ministry
of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said President Mnangagwa will preside
over the burial.
“The programme will be presided over by His Excellency, the
President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa. Vice-President
Honourable Gen (Rtd) Dr C G D N Chiwenga will also be in attendance as will the
Vice-President and Second Secretary of the ruling party, Zanu-PF, Col (Rtd) Cde
K C D Mohadi,” the ministry said.
Unlike in the past where multitudes would converge on the
national shrine to pay their last respects, the numbers will be closely
monitored. Only 30 close family members and a few dignitaries will be allowed
at the National Heroes Acre.
Service Chiefs, the Speaker of Parliament, the Senate
President, Chief Justice, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Zanu-PF
Secretary for Administration, as well as the Minister of Home Affairs and
Cultural Heritage, will be among the select few allowed to attend the burial.
On Friday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister
Kazembe Kazembe said only invited guests will be allowed.
“This time we are going to have very strict rules on the
burial of our national hero. As you see that cases are rising countrywide, only
the invited and people will be tested as they enter and this time we are not
going to allow anyone other than the invited persons to enter.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to inform the
nation that public gatherings are strictly prohibited except for funerals only.
At the funerals, only 30 people are allowed. The law enforcement agents will be
coming in full force to enforce the lockdown as well as Covid-19 regulations
after we witnessed a laxity,” said Minister Kazembe.
Announcing the national hero status to Major-Gen Chiramba’s
family in Harare on Thursday, President Mnangagwa described him as a cheerful
and intelligent cadre who dedicated his life to the liberation and development
of the country.
“The late Major-General was a strong revolutionary cadre
who served his country before and after Independence with utmost loyalty,
dedication and commitment. I knew him personally, even though he joined the
liberation war via Botswana and Zapu.”
Major-General Chiramba joined the liberation struggle in
June 1974, crossing the border into Botswana through Plumtree. He received
basic military training in Tanzania in 1974 and proceeded to do a Light
Artillery training course in Ukraine for 11 months, from November 1974 to
October 1975.
After Independence, Major General Chiramba joined the
Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) where he served, attaining the rank of
Brigadier-General in 1996. He was promoted to the rank of Major General in
2004, when he left the army.
After his retirement, Major General Chiramba ventured into
farming where he ran a successful soya beans enterprise at his Karoi farm,
until the time of his death.
He is survived by his wife Beatrice, eight children and 14
grandchildren. Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a Comment