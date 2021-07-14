KOFFI JETS IN



Congolese Soukus singer, Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba, affectionately known as Koffi Olomidé is in the country to record a collaboration with Rockford “Roki” Josphat.

The rhumba legend, who has many fans locally, was whisked straight to Passion Java Records studio together with the Roki soon after arrival.

In an interview with Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN), Koffi said he was proud to work with young musicians.

"I am proud. I feel happy, young musicians everywhere in Africa need to meet and share my experience. They want to perform with me," he said.