KATSANDE SET TO LEAVE CHIEFS

Kaizer Chiefs are expected to confirm the departure of Willard Katsande this week, the Siya crew has been informed.

Indications earlier this month was that the veteran midfielder had been offered an extension beyond the end of his contract, which was June 30.

Word coming out of Naturena then was that Katsande would continue to work with Stuart Baxter for another year following the Englishman’s return to Amakhosi on a two-year deal to replace Gavin Hunt.

The midfielder, who joined Chiefs in 2011, started in their CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly two weekends ago and it was thought he may form part of the core team next season, albeit as a fringe player.

But the Siya crew has now been informed that the club has in fact not offered Katsande a new contract and are expected to make an announcement in the coming days regarding the decision to cut ties with one of their longest serving players.

Katsande, 35, has seemingly been replaced by Cole Alexander, the 32-year-old who worked with Baxter at Odisha FC in the Indian Premier League prior to being allowed to leave on a free and reunited with the coach.

Chiefs are also expected to confirm his signing before the start of the season.

Katsande made over 300 appearances for the Glamour Boys – winning two league titles, coincidentally during Baxter’s first spell at Naturena. The coach’s return, however, has seemingly not guaranteed Katsande an extension to his contract.

There are a few more players in Katsande’s shoes whose agreements had also come to an end and they are expected to leave. – Soccer Laduma