KARIBA BOAT TRAGEDY : BODY FOUND

The body of a four-year-old boy who drowned together with his father when a boat capsized in Lake Kariba has been found floating this morning.

This brings to two the number of bodies found in the tragic accident which occurred on Friday morning.

Obey Mwinde’s body was found floating at around 9.30am by a search party that include divers from the police’s Sub-Aqua Unit, Zimbabwe National Army Boat Squadron and Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority rangers.

The body is still to be taken to Kariba District Hospital mortuary.The search team is still searching the area amid indications that the vast waters make it difficult to triangulate the exact location where the accident occurred.

Ziya Kusena’s body was the first to be found on the day of the tragedy while floating on the surface with her belongings including two bags. Herald