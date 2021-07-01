skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 1 July 2021
JAIL TERM : ZUMA RESPONDS
Thursday, July 01, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MAN DIVORCES WIFE OVER BUTT TATTOO
AS a rule, we think that only serious issues like cheating or constant fighting should make people consider divorce. But sometimes couples d...
I WAS THE LAST TO HAVE SEX WITH HIM : SMALL HOUSE TAUNTS WIDOW
GRIEVING the death of a spouse or significant other is a difficult moment such that negative attitudes and hurtful words from your rivals ca...
ZUMA'S SON ON JAIL TERM : I WILL DIE FIRST
One of the sons of former president Jacob Zuma remains defiant that he will die before he witnesses his father walking through prison gates....
COVID-19 : COUPLE HOSTS LAVISH WEDDING
AN unidentified couple caused a stir yesterday after hosting a lavish wedding in Bulawayo despite a ban on public gatherings following a spi...
MY BRAND IS CLEAN AND SAFE FROM SCANDALS, SAYS MADAM BOSS
Fast-rising comedian and actress, Madam Boss (real name Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho-Munetsiwa) who is about to hit the one million mark on Fa...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment