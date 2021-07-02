ITS FAKE NEWS : CHIGUMBA FUMES

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba has dismissed as false and malicious some reports circulating on social media alleging that she was chairing a committee in which some organisations were distributing working capital and financial aid to entrepreneurs as part of the economic recovery programme in the wake of Covid-19.
The matter has since been brought to the attention of the
relevant law enforcement authorities who are now investigating the case.
In a statement, Justice Chigumba said such messages were
false and should be discarded with the contempt they deserve.
“The Hon. Justice, Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba notes with
grave concern some messages circulating on social media that an alleged
department of Local Economic Development has partnered with the International
Economic Development Council and Africa Investment Forum to give out working
capital and financial aid to entrepreneurs as part of the economic recovery in
the wake of Covid-19.
“The messages allege that there is a grants committee
which, I, Priscilla Chigumba chair and thus the messages invite interested
persons wishing to be considered in this program to send their application
forms to an email attributed to me (Justice Chigumba),” she said.
She added, “Through this notice the public is hereby
notified that the messages are false and should be discarded with the contempt
they deserve.” Herald
