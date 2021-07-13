I DID NOT BRIBE ANYONE : CHIVAYO

Chivayo and his company, who are jointly charged, denied
the charges when the trial opened saying the money was payment for consultancy
services rendered to his firm before Kazhanje joined the ZPC board.
They agreed that Intratrek Zimbabwe transferred US$10 000
into Kazhanje’s bank account for professional services rendered prior to his
appointment as ZPC board chairman.
“The said Stanley Kazhanje did not do anything to show
favour to Intratrek Zimbabwe nor was he induced in any manner whatsoever
whether as alleged or at all,” said Chivayo and his company in denying the
charges.
0 comments:
Post a Comment