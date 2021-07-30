HRE DIRECTOR ARRESTED, BAILED

HARARE City Council’s director of works Isiah Zvenyika Chawatama yesterday appeared in court facing criminal abuse of office charges.
Chawatama (55), who was represented by Admire Rubaya, was
granted $20 000 bail by magistrate Judith Taruvinga. The city boss was remanded
to August 23.
The State alleges that on February 16, 2017, one Samuel
Nyabezi, the city planner, who is still at large, created a layout plan to
create 12 residential stands and one institutional (police) stand at
Subdivision C Portion of Strathaven C at corner Quendon/ Lyndhurst Road,
Monavale, in Harare.
The stand numbers were ranging from 1138 to 1150 on the
land that was allegedly set aside for Freeway Reservation.
Chawatama is alleged to have unlawfully omitted seeking the
minister’s consent for change of reservation nor cause the stand numbering done
by the survey division.
It is alleged that Nyabezi approved the layout plan without
submitting it to the city’s environmental management committee for
recommendations nor to full council for approval as per procedure.
Chawatama’s duties, among others, include supervising the
city planner, whose responsibilities include creation of layout plans and
applying to the Local Government ministry for the minister’s consent for change
of reservation of reserved open spaces.
The State alleges that on December 17, 2019, Chawatama
allegedly connived with Nyabezi and misrepresented facts to City of Harare’s
finance department and the Department of Housing and Community Services through
a memorandum dated December 17, 2019 that the aforementioned stands were
approved and ready for disposal.
It is alleged that acting on the misrepresentation, the
Department of Housing and Community Services went on to dispose of the stands
to beneficiaries who were made to pay $50 000 provisional deposit for intrinsic
land price.
It is alleged the layout plan number TPF/WR/65/2015 was not
recorded in town planning registers and stand numbers on the layout plan do not
appear in the survey registers. Newsday
