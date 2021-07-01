HRE COUPLE BURN DAUGHTER AS PUNISHMENT

A Mufakose couple landed in the dock yesterday after they reportedly burnt their daughter as form of punishment.

The couple Luwini Ngoni Rugova 37 and her husband Freddy Katandika 32, was not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga who remanded them in custody.



It is the State’s case that on June 24 at around 9pm, Rugova, who is the step mother to the grade 3 girl advised her husband Katandika that the child was playing with her step brother’s phone.

Katandika then took a stick and assaulted the complainant several times all over her body then forcibly placed the victim’s hands on a hot stove and after the act ordered her to go to sleep.

Rugoya, as the child’s step mother never sought medication or treatment for her and the child ended up using salt on the burns and wrapped the burns in a bandage.

A tip off was made to the police leading to the couple’s arrest and she was treated at Harare Hospital burns unit. Moses Mapanga appeared for the State. H Metro