HOOKER HIJACKS CAR

A SELF-CONFESSED Harare commercial sex worker, Eva Mudzamiri, and her two accomplices on Tuesday appeared in court facing motor vehicle theft charges.
Mudzamiri (26) Collen Kubvumbi (30), a taxi driver, and
Edmore Round (36), who is not employed, appeared before magistrate Dennis
Mangosi who remanded them in custody to August 10.
The complainant in the matter is Nigel Kalumbu. Allegations
are that last Friday at around midnight, Kalumbu was driving a US$77 000 Jeep
Wrangler along Arcturus Road towards Chikurubi when he realised that two cars,
an unregistered Toyota Wish and a Toyota Fun Cargo inscribed Eagle Taxis, were
trailing him.
He turned into Rossal Road and the Toyota Wish followed
him. Kalumbu decided to go to his friend, Desmond Makova’s home along the same
road, but when he arrived at the gate, the Toyota Wish blocked him from behind.
He bolted out of the car in an attempt to flee, leaving his
vehicle engine running, but the robbers gave chase and caught up with him.
Round and Mudzamiri allegedly assaulted him with open hands
and fists. Kalumbu later escaped and rushed to Kubvumbi’s taxi, unbeknown to
him that the latter was part of the gang.
Mudzamiri drove away in the complainant’s vehicle, leaving
him with Kubvumbi, who assisted him to file a report at Rhodesville Police
Station.
An iPhone 11 cellphone, a Demaco power bank, a tools box,
office keys, an iPhone charger and two empty cash boxes were in the
complainant’s car.
The next day, information was received that his vehicle had
been abandoned along Livingstone Avenue. On the same day, detectives arrested
Kubvumbi, who implicated Round and Mudzamiri.
Kalumbu managed to recover all his property. Newsday
