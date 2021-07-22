GANG ATTACKS SMALL HOUSE, KILLS BABY ON HER BACK

Evelyn Kunaka, 28, Beauty Simbanegavi, 33, Betty
Simbanegavi, 33, all of Tagarika 2 Flats and Alice Muganhu, 21, of Shawasha Flats
in Mbare were reported to have teamed up in attacking Laina Mlauzi, 25,
accusing her of dating Muganhu’s husband leading to the death of her baby
Chelsey Manyarara aged three months.
Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai Mwanza
confirmed the arrest saying the four suspects are facing murder charge and
investigations were in progress.
“Police in Harare have arrested four women on suspicion of
murder after they allegedly caused the death of an infant who was almost three
months old when they physically attacked the infant’s mother,” said Insp
Mwanza.
“It is alleged that on the 6th of June 2021 at around 1030
hours, Laina Mlauzi was in the company of her husband of C Hall Block 9
Shawasha Flats in Mbare going to 7th Street National in Mbare in search of a
room to rent.
“Mlauzi was carrying her daughter (now deceased) on her
back. “On their way, they were approached by the four suspects when they were
close to Edith Clinic.”
“The accused persons reportedly asked Mlauzi’s husband if
he was in a love relationship with Alice Muganhu to which he jokingly responded
saying yes. The four accused persons then said they had not come for jokes so
there was no need for jokes.
“All of a sudden they all began to point fingers at Mlauzi.
Whilst she was still coming to terms with what was happening, the four accused
persons allegedly joined forces and began to assault her with open hands and
fists as well as pulling her braids.
“It is during this assault that the accused persons are
suspected to have hit the now deceased who was on Mlauzi’s back and the child
began to cry loudly without ceasing,” said Insp Mwanza.
The child was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital where the
child was then admitted up to the 14th of June 2021 before she was discharged.
Since then, the child was on and off in hospital with her
condition deteriorating till the 17th of July 2021 when she was taken to Sally
Mugabe Hospital and she died before being attended to by doctors.
“It is sad to report the death on the infant hence our
appeal to members of the public to avoid using violence as a means to settle
disputes,” said Insp Mwanza. Herald
