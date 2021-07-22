GANG ATTACKS SMALL HOUSE, KILLS BABY ON HER BACK

FOUR Mbare women have been arrested for killing a baby while attacking its mother for dating a married man.

Evelyn Kunaka, 28, Beauty Simbanegavi, 33, Betty Simbanegavi, 33, all of Tagarika 2 Flats and Alice Muganhu, 21, of Shawasha Flats in Mbare were reported to have teamed up in attacking Laina Mlauzi, 25, accusing her of dating Muganhu’s husband leading to the death of her baby Chelsey Manyarara aged three months.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the arrest saying the four suspects are facing murder charge and investigations were in progress.

“Police in Harare have arrested four women on suspicion of murder after they allegedly caused the death of an infant who was almost three months old when they physically attacked the infant’s mother,” said Insp Mwanza.

“It is alleged that on the 6th of June 2021 at around 1030 hours, Laina Mlauzi was in the company of her husband of C Hall Block 9 Shawasha Flats in Mbare going to 7th Street National in Mbare in search of a room to rent.

“Mlauzi was carrying her daughter (now deceased) on her back. “On their way, they were approached by the four suspects when they were close to Edith Clinic.”

“The accused persons reportedly asked Mlauzi’s husband if he was in a love relationship with Alice Muganhu to which he jokingly responded saying yes. The four accused persons then said they had not come for jokes so there was no need for jokes.

“All of a sudden they all began to point fingers at Mlauzi. Whilst she was still coming to terms with what was happening, the four accused persons allegedly joined forces and began to assault her with open hands and fists as well as pulling her braids.

“It is during this assault that the accused persons are suspected to have hit the now deceased who was on Mlauzi’s back and the child began to cry loudly without ceasing,” said Insp Mwanza.

The child was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital where the child was then admitted up to the 14th of June 2021 before she was discharged.

Since then, the child was on and off in hospital with her condition deteriorating till the 17th of July 2021 when she was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital and she died before being attended to by doctors.

“It is sad to report the death on the infant hence our appeal to members of the public to avoid using violence as a means to settle disputes,” said Insp Mwanza. Herald