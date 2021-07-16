FIVE ROBBERS POUNCE ON KWEKWE HOUSE, STEAL US$11 500

A Kwekwe man lost cash US$11 500 and other valuables worth about $3000 after five armed robbers broke into his house last night, police have said.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Mr Webster Mafefe (44) was sleeping in his bedroom at his house in Mbizo 17 when five men, two armed with pistols and logs broke open the doors at around midnight last night and got into the bedroom.

“While in the bedroom, one of the suspects struck Mr Mafefe with a log all over the body while demanding cash.”

“They ransacked his house and got away with three cell-phones, a 55-inch television set and a laptop,” said Insp Mahoko.

The provincial police spokesperson appealed to members of the public with any information that may help to approach any nearest police station.

“The suspects are still at large and we appeal for information that can help in the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with such information, kindly approach any nearest police station,” he said. Herald