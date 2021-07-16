FARMER POINTS FIREARM AT NEIGHBOUR

A CHIPINGE macadamia farmer, Lameck Bvurere(62), was last week fined $120 000 for pointing a firearm at his neighbour’s farm manager.

Bvurere of Stilfontein, Umzila Farm, appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi. He was facing charges of contravening Section 27(B) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 10:09.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge. However, Mrs Hanzi convicted Bvurere due to overwhelming evidence against him.

Bvurere was represented by Mr Chris Ndlovu of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners and was ordered to pay a fine of $120 000 or serve six months in prison.

Bvurere and his neighbour’s farm manager, Jimmy Mbiro, who is the complainant in the matter, have a pending case at the High Court over the ownership of Stilfontein Farm.

Mbiro is employed as a manager at Plot 2, Stilfontein Farm. Prosecuting, Mr Timothy Katsande said on March 21, Bvurere was invited to the Criminal Investigations Department’s Chipinge offices after detectives had intercepted a UD90 truck with stolen macadamia nuts.

“Upon his arrival at the CID offices, Bvurere bumped into Mbiro and accused him of causing his arrest.

“Bvurere threatened to shoot Mbiro. He produced a Taurus revolver that was loaded with six live rounds and pointed it at Mbiro,” said MrKatsande. Mbiro managed to grab the firearm from Bvurere before he could pull the trigger.

Detectives who were manning the reception rushed outside and arrested Bvurere. They also recovered the pistol. Manica Post