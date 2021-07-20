FAMILY, ZANU PF CLASH AS HERO IS LAID TOO REST

Choeni died of COVID-19 complications last Saturday and was
declared a provincial hero. He was supposed to be buried today, but his family
snubbed the honour and buried him yesterday.
The family reportedly sent away officials from the
provincial party office and the President’s Office, saying they were “strangers
and outsiders who should experiment with those burials for their own children”.
“The confusion here is being engineered by outsiders. I am
Choeni’s uncle and I have taken a decision to bury him. I will be laying him to
rest in five minutes,” Ntuweleni Choeni, the deceased’s uncle said in a phone
interview.
“If there are any papers they are processing or anything
they are doing, they can do it after we have laid him to rest.
“He died five days ago and we cannot wait for anyone. There
are no government representatives here and we are going ahead with our
programme.”
NewsDay is reliably informed that ruling party officials,
who included Senator Tambudzani Mohadi, Beitbridge Proportional Representation
MP Metrine Mudau and others from the province and Central Intelligence
Organisation operatives were sent away when they went to negotiate for
deferment of the burial.
Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs minister Abednico
Ncube, who was expected to lead the negotiations with the family, said he was
in COVID-19 isolation. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment