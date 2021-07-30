EX Q GETS PASSPORT BACK, HEADS TO POLAND

Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga today temporarily released urban Grooves musician EX-Q born Enock Munhenga’s passport to allow him to travel to Poland for a musical show.

Mrs Taruvinga released Munhenga’s passport up to September 5.

Munhenga is being jointly charged with Zimdancehall singer Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa known as Nutty O on allegations of tendering fake Covid-19 certificates at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upon their return into the country from South Africa early this month.

Today, Munhenga approached the court asking for his passport saying he was scheduled to travel to Poland for a music show along with DJ Tamuka.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje had opposed the release of the passport saying Munhenga was not likely to return to stand his trial. Herald