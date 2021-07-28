DUTCH ENVOY : ZIM A SAFE INVESTMENT DESTINATION

OUTGOING Netherlands Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Barbara Van Hellemond yesterday heaped praises on President Mnangagwa’s commitment to reforms as she described the country as a safe investment destination.
At the birth of the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa
made it clear that the country was a friend to all and foe to none and his
administration began the process of reaching out to former hostile nations as
part of the country engagement and re-engagement drive.
Apart from reaching out to all nations, President Mnangagwa
has opened the country for investors with the country’s ease of doing business
steadily improving.
The country’s ease of doing business index increased from a
score of 47.8 in 2016 to 54.47 in 2020, growing at an average annual rate of
3.36 percent.
Speaking to journalists after bidding farewell to President
Mnangagwa at State House, Ambassador Hellemond said Zimbabwe is a safe
investment destination.
“Me and my family, we had a lovely time in Zimbabwe, it is
a very welcoming country, the people are very nice and approachable and a safe
country as well.
“What I have seen over the past four years is that we have
started the engagement process, the Netherlands, the EU, and Zimbabwe have
started the dialogue, we are intensifying our dialogue.
“I have seen improvements. The Zimbabwean Government has
opened up, improving the investor climate, challenges are being addressed.
There is also conversation around acquired and redistributed farms as we all
know that compensation of acquired land is key to re-establishing a guarantee
of tenure and international competitiveness,” she said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment