DON'T LET GUARD DOWN : ED TELLS ZIMBAS



President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to remain united and alive to the machinations of the country’s detractors and join hands in working towards an improved quality of life for all citizens.

He was speaking at the burial of the National Hero, Major General Retired Clever Shadreck Chiramba at the National Heroes Acre today.

He described Major General Retired Chiramba as a decorated military commander and a veteran of the liberation struggle who served and defended his country with uttermost loyalty and distinction.

The President said the painful experiences of natural disasters and sanctions should build in us the willpower to modernise and industrialise the country.

Turning to Covid-19, President Mnangagwa urged citizens not to let their guard down, with the country now on enhanced level 4 lockdown as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The President implored citizens to religiously observe World Health Organisation guidelines and preventive measures put in place by the government.

He encouraged those not yet vaccinated to do so without delay. zbc



