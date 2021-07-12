DOC FONDLES PATIENT'S BOOBS

A doctor who works for a fertility clinic in Harare has appeared in court on allegations of fondling his client’s breasts and inserting fingers inside her private parts.
Tinovimba Mhlanga (36) was facing indecent assault charges
when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi. He was remanded
out of custody on his own recognition since he came to court from home.
The court heard that on March 14, Zowa proceeded to
Mhlanga’s workplace for a medical examination since she wanted to donate her
egg to a certain couple.
It is alleged that Mhlanga conducted some HIV tests first
on Zowa before telling her to proceed to the examination room. Whilst in the
examination room, it is alleged that Zowa removed all her clothes awaiting an
internal scan by Mhlanga.
The court heard that Zowa then put on a hospital gown and
laid on the bed. It is alleged that Mhlanga went into the examination room and
instructed Zowa to open her legs in a butterfly position for him to conduct the
examination and she complied.
It is alleged that Mhlanga went on to insert his two
fingers into Zowa’s private parts whilst the other hand was holding her
abdomen.
Mhlanga allegedly removed his fingers from Zowa’s private
parts and smeared the discharge on her clitoris.
The court heard that Mhlanga inserted his fingers inside
Zowa’s private parts several times before instructing her to step down from the
bed and bend down.
He allegedly inserted his fingers into Zowa’s private parts
whilst pressing himself on her.
The court heard that Zowa asked Mhlanga on the process he
was conducting on her and he told her that he wanted to check if her discharge
had no infection.
It is alleged that Mhlanga went on to remove Zowa’s bra and
started fondling her breasts claiming that he was carrying out a breast
examination whilst breathing heavily on her ear.
It is the State’s case that Zowa put on her clothes and
left. On March 15 Zowa allegedly proceeded to Harare Central Hospital where she
was examined and received counseling after narrating her ordeal to a
counsellor.
The matter was reported to the police leading to Mhlanga’s
arrest. Herald
