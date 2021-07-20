DEALER IMPREGNATES EX WIFE'S DAUGHTER

A polygamous Mutoko gold dealer reportedly impregnated his former wife’s daughter and took her as second wife in Chikukwa Village.
Edson Chatsakama has sent tongues waging in the community
for bedding Ruth Mika, 22, who is now nursing his baby.
They are now staying together with his other wife Faustina
Mutedza. Chatsakama however, denied
paternity responsibility of Ruth’s baby saying he had taken her so as to
protect her from abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother Memory Magaba.
Magaba who divorced Chatsakama told H-Metro that she was
not aware that Ruth was living with her ex-husband and that Chatsakama had
fathered her baby.
“Chatsakama akandiroora ndine mwanasikana wangu Ruth
tikazobereka mwana mukomana arikuita Grade One izvezvi,” said Memory.
“Ruth visited me twice if not thrice during the subsistence
of my marriage to Chatsakama. Chatsakama was very abusive and ended up not
supporting me financially and I did not know that he was seeing my daughter
behind my back.
“I never suspected anything and Ruth lied to me some months
ago that she had met the person responsible of her pregnancy and left home for
three weeks.
“Upon her return she claimed that the person had fled to a
neighboring country and she suggested going to Mutoko to do gold panning; it
was surprising to hear that she is staying with my former husband.
“Zvandirwadza chose kuziva kuti Chatsakama akatora mwana
wangu kumuita mudzimai. Zvoreva kuti mwana wangu ndiye akakonzera kurambana
kwangu nemurume.
“It is better that they give me my son so that they live as
husband and wife. Saka Ruth ari kunzi ani nehanzvadzi yake. Zvakaoma
zvandakaitirwa izvi,” said Memory in tears.
Memory is currently staying in Epworth while Ruth is enjoying her marriage with Chatsakama. Chatsakama refrained Ruth from talking to H-Metro.
“Ruth is not my second wife as alleged and I am aware that
the community is awash with false reports that I am the father to her baby,”
said Chatsakama.
“I separated with her mother and her return to my house
follows the abuse she underwent at the hands of her mother. Akauya akaonda
achinwa doro.
“I am the one who changed Ruth’s life and she is now
looking better and is just my daughter. How can I live with two wives at the
same house. I am married to Faustina Mutedza and is the one looking after
Memory’s daughter and son.
“The community is spreading falsehoods because they are
jealous of my hard work as a gold dealer,” said Chatsakama. H Metro
