DEALER IMPREGNATES EX WIFE'S DAUGHTER

A polygamous Mutoko gold dealer reportedly impregnated his former wife’s daughter and took her as second wife in Chikukwa Village.

Edson Chatsakama has sent tongues waging in the community for bedding Ruth Mika, 22, who is now nursing his baby.

They are now staying together with his other wife Faustina Mutedza. Chatsakama however, denied paternity responsibility of Ruth’s baby saying he had taken her so as to protect her from abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother Memory Magaba.

Magaba who divorced Chatsakama told H-Metro that she was not aware that Ruth was living with her ex-husband and that Chatsakama had fathered her baby.

“Chatsakama akandiroora ndine mwanasikana wangu Ruth tikazobereka mwana mukomana arikuita Grade One izvezvi,” said Memory.

“Ruth visited me twice if not thrice during the subsistence of my marriage to Chatsakama. Chatsakama was very abusive and ended up not supporting me financially and I did not know that he was seeing my daughter behind my back.

“I never suspected anything and Ruth lied to me some months ago that she had met the person responsible of her pregnancy and left home for three weeks.

“Upon her return she claimed that the person had fled to a neighboring country and she suggested going to Mutoko to do gold panning; it was surprising to hear that she is staying with my former husband.

“Zvandirwadza chose kuziva kuti Chatsakama akatora mwana wangu kumuita mudzimai. Zvoreva kuti mwana wangu ndiye akakonzera kurambana kwangu nemurume.

“It is better that they give me my son so that they live as husband and wife. Saka Ruth ari kunzi ani nehanzvadzi yake. Zvakaoma zvandakaitirwa izvi,” said Memory in tears.

Memory is currently staying in Epworth while Ruth is enjoying her marriage with Chatsakama. Chatsakama refrained Ruth from talking to H-Metro.

“Ruth is not my second wife as alleged and I am aware that the community is awash with false reports that I am the father to her baby,” said Chatsakama.

“I separated with her mother and her return to my house follows the abuse she underwent at the hands of her mother. Akauya akaonda achinwa doro.

“I am the one who changed Ruth’s life and she is now looking better and is just my daughter. How can I live with two wives at the same house. I am married to Faustina Mutedza and is the one looking after Memory’s daughter and son.

“The community is spreading falsehoods because they are jealous of my hard work as a gold dealer,” said Chatsakama. H Metro