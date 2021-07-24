DAD KILLS DAUGHTER, GOES ON THE RUN

A TSHOLOTSHO man has gone into hiding after allegedly killing his eight-year-old daughter by throwing her headlong to the floor.
A drunk Mthokozisi Hadebe (32) of Makhala line under Chief
Gampu in Mbamba area, accused the now deceased Nokukhanya and her two siblings
aged four and three, of leaving the homestead unattended during the day when he
was away from home.
Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory
Banda confirmed the incident which happened on Tuesday night saying
investigations were in progress.
“We received a report about a man who has escaped after
allegedly killing his daughter and he is wanted for murder,” he said.
Insp Banda said on July 20 at around 11PM, Hadebe arrived
home drunk and found his wife already asleep. He proceeded to his children’s
bedroom hut and found them asleep as well.
Hadebe woke up the three juveniles and accused them of
leaving the homestead unattended during the day when he was not at home.
He slapped the three juveniles, police said. Hadebe
allegedly lifted Nokukhanya and threw her onto the floor.
She hit her head against the floor as she fell. The girl
fell unconscious and Hadebe panicked as he picked her up and carried her
outside the bedroom hut holding her against his chest while calling for help.
The deceased’s paternal grandmother heard the noise from
her homestead about 100 metres away and rushed to the scene.
The elderly woman found the suspect carrying the now
deceased who was having difficulties in breathing.
The girl eventually died before being taken to hospital and
they put the lifeless body in the bedroom hut.
The grandmother woke up the girl’s mother who was still
sleeping in her bedroom hut and at that moment Hadebe left the homestead and
disappeared.
A report was made at Mbamba police station before the body
was taken to Tsholotsho District Hospital mortuary to be relayed to the United
Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem. Chronicle
