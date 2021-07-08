COVID-19 : THREE COLLAPSE IN MASVINGO

There is concern that a new and more lethal Covid-19 virus could have entered Masvingo after three different people collapsed and died in different places in the City yesterday morning.
The Mirror reported earlier that two people, one in the CBD
and another in the populous suburb of Mucheke D have both collapsed and died at
around 9am.
However, the newspaper has since established that there is
a death of a woman aged 80 who also collapsed and died in Runyararo West at
around 7am.
Health officials who spoke to The Mirror on condition of
anonymity said they are on maximum alert for Covid-19 cases as they collect
these bodies. The body from Runyararo West was collected by officials from the
Ministry of Health and the body was collected at around 10am.
All three are elderly women and The Mirror is told that the
Ministry of Health has started contact tracing.
President Mnangagwa recently warned that the virus in the
third wave is more lethal although he continues to allow his ruling Zanu PF
party to hold rallies, meetings and other gatherings.
The first woman collapsed and died while using a toilet at
Landmark Bar at around 8:45am and her body was removed by the Police and
Ministry of Health officials at around 10am. The woman (75) from Mucheke D was
removed by a Nyaradzo Funeral Services ambulance at around 12pm. Masvingo
Mirror
