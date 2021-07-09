COVID-19 KILLS CHIEF

Chief Kareya of Chivhu, born Onias Munetsi has died. Chief Kareya who had underlying conditions passed on at Chivhu District Hospital yesterday due to Covid-19 related complications.

He was 66. His brother Caston Gaza confirmed the death to The Mirror. “Yes, we have just received sad news of his death. He was diabetic but a Covid-19 infection accelerated his bad health condition.

“As a family, we have lost an enlightened and sharp family pillar who was kind and ever-smiling,” he said.

He described the Late Chief as a dedicated farmer who was committed to using local resources to engender socio-economic development. Masvingo Mirror