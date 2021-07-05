COVID-19 KILLS 19 IN ZM

COVID-19 cases have risen to 54 474 in Zimbabwe with reports that 19 people succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

Statics from the Ministry of health and Child Care show that as of yesterday, the seven-day rolling average for new cases had risen to 1 147 from 1092.

“As at 04 July 2021, Zimbabwe had 54 474 confirmed cases, including 40 239 recoveries and 1 878 deaths. To date, a total of 793 077 people has been vaccinated against Covid-19,” said the Ministry.

“The 809 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours bring active cases to 12 357 and of those 292 are hospitalized in different health institutions in the country. In term of vaccination update, 1 176 people received their 1st dose today bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 793 077 while 447 people received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 568 133.”

The Ministry said the national recovery rate stands at 74 percent. Chronicle