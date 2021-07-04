COVID-19 HITS ZACC, HQ CLOSED

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) yesterday closed its head office after some members of its staff tested positive to COVID-19.

Zacc spokesperson John Makamure told NewsDay that the closure of their Harare office was a temporary measure to prevent the spread of the virus in line with the World Health Organisation protocols.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission wishes to advise the public that the Commission has down-scaled its operations as a precautionary measure against the rising COVID-19 infections,” Zacc said in a statement yesterday.

“The commission has temporarily closed down its Golda, Herbert Chitepo and Mount Pleasant Offices from July 5 until July 9, 2021. This has been necessitated by a few positive cases recorded at these offices. The closure will allow for fumigation and testing of staff members. Kindly take note that Gweru and Bulawayo offices remain open.”

Makamure said staff members, who tested negative, would be working from home. Government has ordered companies and public institutions to decongest workplaces and operate with only a 40% staff complement to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The Judicial Service Commission last week closed seven courts after some of its employees tested positive for the virus and pronounced mandatory testing for all staff members. Newsday