COUNCIL DOCUMENTS GO UP IN SMOKE

A storeroom containing accounting records for Kwekwe city was on Sunday night gutted by fire, a day before the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works appointed a commission of inquiry into issues of corruption at the local authority.
The suspected case of arson, which residents said could
have been an inside job meant to conceal evidence, is now under police
investigation.
Kwekwe mayor, Councillor Angeline Kasipo, said they were
still waiting for investigations into the matter.
“It is true that our storeroom caught fire,” she said. “At
this moment we are not sure what caused the fire. Let’s wait for the
investigations first then we can comment further.”
A team appointed by Local Government and Public Works
Minister July Moyo is already at Town House investigating issues to do with
funds availed under devolution and from the Zimbabwe National Road
Administration.
The investigation team is also looking into allegations of
corruption by the city officials. Herald
