COPS SEIZE ZAOGA CAR

The vehicle, a Toyota Hilux D4D twin cab was seized by the
police last month on the basis that it was an exhibit in a criminal case of
kidnapping and extortion reported by one Marufu Chipondoro.
ZAOGA had sued the police, Chipondoro and Tinotenda Shumba
involved in the sale of the vehicle, arguing that the church was not party to
the criminal investigation which led to the confiscation of the vehicle.
It was also the church’s contention that delays in
completion of the criminal process would expose the vehicle to the vagaries of
the weather during the time it would be under police custody.
According to the church, the car was bought for use in its
ministry work during the period of the Covi-19-induced lockdown and was
prepared to avail the vehicle as and when it was required by the police for the
ongoing criminal proceedings.
But the police, through its legal counsel implored the
court not to interfere with a process that was lawfully carried out.
It argued that granting the relief sought by the church
would be tantamount to defeating the course of justice.
The criminal allegations made against the suspects
implicated in the kidnapping and extortion cases went to the root of the
legality of the disposal of the vehicle to the unsuspecting church.
The court was called to determine whether the court could
grant relief that effectually upsets a lawful process.
Justice Paul Musithu could not agree with the church’s
submissions, saying the court cannot interdict a lawful process. He dismissed the application.
“Doing so would be undermining the very law in terms of
which the process was carried out,” he said. “The law is presumed to
constitutionally valid, until declared unconstitutional by the courts.
“The courts will only interfere where the process which
found the complaint was not carried out in terms of the very law that permits
it.”
Justice Musithu noted that it was not refute that the
police action was lawful.
What up-stretched the church’s indignation was the apparent
inconvenience that it was likely to suffer as a result of the confiscation of
the vehicle.
The vehicle had been acquired for a definite purpose. Its
confiscation meant that the objectives behind its acquisition had been
defeated. The church was also concerned about the delays in the conclusion of
the criminal proceedings and deterioration of the vehicle as a result of its
exposure to the unfriendly weather conditions.
This, Justice Musithu, said such complaints could not make
a basis for the court to interfere with a lawful process. The seizure was
carried out in terms of the provisions of the criminal law procedure and
evidence law. Herald
