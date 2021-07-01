COP CRUSHED TO DEATH BY ZUPCO BUS

A TRAFFIC police officer has been crushed to death by a Zupco bus in Bulawayo along city-Khami Road near the flyover where the cops were manning a road block.
The bus dragged the female cop for about 30 metres and
broke her into pieces.
The police roadblock was targeting vehicles moving towards
the city centre direction while the accident occurred on the road with vehicles
going towards the western suburbs.
Its not yet clear what caused the accident and cops who
were on the scene were visibly shaken following the tragic death of their
colleague.
A Chronicle news crew attended the scene of the accident
and observed police attending to the accident.
Initially they tried to carry the body to a metal coffin,
but due to the impact on the body which had broken into several pieces they
could not.
They resorted to laying the coffin by its side and pushing
the body into it. Officers and members of the public who were at the scene
crossed their hands at the back of their heads while others shook their heads in
disbelief.
The police had to cover blood stains on the tarmac with
sand…. Chronicle
