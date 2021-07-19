COME AND REGISTER TO VOTE : ZANU PF TELLS DIASPORANS

ZIMBABWEANS living in the Diaspora must come home and register to vote in their respective constituencies as voting in their present locations would create a logistical nightmare for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as well as disadvantage some parties like Zanu PF, which are under travel restrictions.
This was said by Zanu PF United States branch secretary for
administration, Cde Simba Mujuru, who said Western nations needed to lift
sanctions to enable Zimbabwe to develop unhindered.
“People must come home and register to vote, otherwise who
will foot the bill for all the resources and logistics. It could exhaust
budgets. It is not possible for the Diaspora to vote in the US.
“The US is just as big as Africa. If we are going to say
let’s have a vote in America for Zimbabweans in the Diaspora it would require
ballot boxes in every state, this will be too costly for Zimbabwe to set up.
“All those who want
to vote should come back home to their respective constituencies and vote.
“Anyone who genuinely wants to vote, the country’s
leadership does not refuse Diasporans to vote, but there is no provision for
Diasporans to vote in their respective places. There is no such set budget for
such provisions. We are under sanctions and it will be an unfair playing field
because Zanu PF leaders won’t be allowed to campaign there,” said Cde Mujuru.
Cde Mujuru said prospective voters in the Diaspora can
simply fly to Zimbabwe and exercise their constitutional right to vote. Cde
Mujuru said due to sanctions, it was not possible for Zanu PF to go and
campaign in the Diaspora.
“Our leadership does not have access to voters in the
Diaspora, so that they can tell their own story, so that they can campaign.
This means that some political parties can go to America and campaign as much
as they want, but our leadership on the other hand do not have the access to
the voters there,” said Cde Mujuru.
Ahead of the 2023 elections, which pollsters predict Zanu
PF would comfortably win, the ruling party acting national political commissar
Cde Patrick Chinamasa recently said they want to be allowed to go into the
diaspora to campaign.
The bulk of Zanu PF leadership are not allowed to go into
the United States and United Kingdom due to restrictive measures imposed on
Zimbabwe. “If you want diaspora vote, first make the playing field level by removing
all sanctions, so that Zanu PF leadership can go there to the diaspora and
campaign freely without being vetted against sanctions,” he said.
Zanu PF US district chairperson, Cde Flo Zezai, said every
Zimbabwean regardless of geographical location can vote for a candidate of his
choice.
“It’s a matter of where the voter meets the ballot. It’s
not about people being denied. In Zimbabwe we say the voter meets the ballot in
the constituency. That is the true position.
“We are calling upon every Zimbabwean in the diaspora to
reach out to the congressmen and lobby for the removal of sanctions. We are
educating the people on how racist and illegal the sanctions are.
“Most of the people in the diaspora do not understand that.
We have also taken the campaign to social media platforms to educate people and
tell them what sanctions are. I think a lot of people in the diaspora are not
educated in terms of sanctions. That is what we are doing right now,” she said.
