CHURCHES TO BE PROSECUTED OVER LOCKDOWN SERVICES

Churches that breach the lockdown regulations by holding face-to-face services run the risk of being prosecuted, police have said.
A number of churches have either resumed face-to-face
services or never stopped their regular gatherings, in direct violation of
national regulations aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.
The Herald has also established that some especially
apostolic sects have also begun holding night vigils despite a curfew that bans
people from being outdoors after 6:30pm, except for those offering essential
services.
Last Friday, police in Chitungwiza arrested two people,
Clyton Makavi (35) and Tendai Zhakata (30), for leading a Johane Masowe church
service at an open space in Zengeza 5 Extension with approximately 23 members
in attendance.
The church members were also arrested and fined. National police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi said it was worrying to note that people were
continuing to engage in such practices countrywide. “The Zimbabwe Republic
Police warns the public against breaching Covid-19 regulations by holding
church services.
“On July 23, 2021,
police in Chitungwiza arrested Clyton Makavi (35) and Tendai Zhakata (30) for
leading a Johane Masowe church service at an open space in Zengeza 5 Extension,
Chitungwiza with approximately 23 members comprising men and women,” he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said criminals were also targeting people
holding all night vigils, especially in secluded places.
Under the lockdown regulations, all public gatherings are
banned except for funerals where not more than 30 people are allowed to attend.
Early this month, Union for the Development of Apostolic Churches and Zionists
in Africa (UDACIZA) secretary-general Reverend Edson Tsvakai urged all
apostolic members to adhere to the national lockdown regulations.
“We cannot win the fight against Covid-19 when we still
gather to worship, we should obey and follow what our Government is saying
about this disease which is continuing threatening the lives of majority of
people in the world,” he said. Herald
