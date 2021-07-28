CHIYANGWA LEADS ZANU PF US$140M FUND RAISING DRIVE

President Mnangagwa has appointed a resource mobilisation committee to raise funds for the party’s activities including preparing for the 2023 elections.
This comes as pollsters have predicted a Zanu PF election
whitewash in the impending polls on the back of life-changing development
programmes that are taking place around the country.
In just three years since last elections, the Zanu PF
Government led by President Mnangagwa, has embarked on several projects such as
the rehabilitation of roads and construction of major dams.
President Mnangagwa has been commended for laying a firm
foundation for the recovery and sustainability growth of the Zimbabwean economy
through the highly successful Transitional Stabilisation plan, from October
2018-December 2020 that stabilised the economy as well as the introduction of
the National Development Strategy (NDS) 1 that seeks to achieve accelerated,
inclusive based sustainable economic growth and development (January
2021-December 2025).
The committee, which will be chaired by Cde Phillip Chiyangwa,
will work under the Secretary for Finance and Economic Development Cde Patrick
Chinamasa who is also the party’s acting national Political Commissar.
“To help achieve and sustain the good work that has been
started by His Excellency Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and First Secretary
of Zanu PF and to help achieve the socio-economic and political transformation
of our country whose target is to create a prosperous and empowered Upper
Middle Income Society by 2030 it is imperative that the party mobilises
adequate financial resources to win the 2023 harmonised elections resoundingly.
“This noble task requires to be spearheaded by an astute
personality who is revered in business and with the requisite experience in
such a unique mobilisation task. The party has therefore desired to repose that
onerous but achievable task to a man who has vast experience in the cut-throat
of the world of business. He is a strategist and committed member of the
central committee of the party who has numerous business accolades to his
credit. I wish therefore to announce to you all that His Excellency, the
President and First Secretary of the party Zanu PF, Cde ED Mnangagwa, has
appointed Cde Phillip Chiyangwa as the chairman of the party’s Fundraising
Committee with immediate effect. This is not the first time as the chairman of
the party’s Fund Raising Committee but was also chairman of the same committee
in the 1990s and spearheaded the Fund Raising effort far beyond expectations,”
Cde Chinamasa said.
Some of the members in the committee are Elder Everisto
Mudhikwa, Codes Scott Sakupwanya, Zodwa Mkandla, Tafadzwa Musarara and Antony
Pote.
The committee will be reporting an accounting directly to
Zanu PF’s secretary for Finance Cde Chinamasa.
Fundamentally all the proceeds which are to be mobilised
from this endeavour will be rigorously accounted for, with the party’s official
bank account being the sole channel into which financial resources are
deposited.
The resources will also fund the party’s cell restructuring
and data capturing exercise that would lay a firm foundation for modernising
the administration of the party to be in line with the modernisation of the economy which is already underway
spearheaded by President Mnangagwa.
“I am happy to be appointed as the Resource Mobilisation Committee chair for the party, our mandate is to raise more than US$140 million for the party.
Cde Chiyangwa urged Zimbabweans to support the ruling party
Zanu PF which is committed to transforming the livelihoods of the people. “I want Zimbabweans to support the ruling
party Zanu PF, and make contributions.
‘‘The President wants to make sure the party is financially
sound. That is what we are going to embark on so that we can be able to make
the party stronger once more financially. We need to prepare for everything.
Our task is to ensure we raise the required funds for the party,” said Cde
Chiyangwa.
The ruling party is seeking to get funding from the
diaspora, corporates, the informal sector, and also beneficiaries of the land
reform programme. Herald
