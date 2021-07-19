CHIPINGE REJECTS CHINESE MACADAMIA PLANT

Residents of Chipinge Town have objected to plans by the local authority to regularise a macadamia processing plant established by Dexing, a Chinese company in the low density residential area.
The macadamia processing plant was built on a land
originally planned for a cross border commercial rank. There was no permit for
the plant and now the company is seeking its regularization.
A notice was placed in the media on July 9, this year
seeking regularisation of the development in terms of the Regional Town and
Country Planning Act, Chapter 29:12 revised edition 1996 which requires that
notices be placed in the local newspaper to enable the public to submit
comments.
Chipinge Town Community Association (CTCA) vice chairman
Nelson Dhibi immediately objected to such regularization.
He argued that the factory is already making a lot of noise
and the processing of the nuts creates an environmental problem as it produces
foul smell. He said the byproducts clog the surrounding environment and
pollutes the local stream.
Chipinge Town Council chairman Zivanai Nyakuchena said an
environmental impact assessment carried out by the relevant departments has
found nothing wrong with the site of the plant.
“I object to the establishment of an industrial factory
shed. There is a lot of noise pollution that is already coming from this
factory. There is also environmental pollution in tems of the byproducts of the
macadamia nuts which produces a very foul smell and also clogs the surroundings
including pollution of a local stream which is the only source of clean water
to the residents of the surrounding area. This factory should be relocated to a
designated Industrial area, ” said Dhibi.
“This factory is in a low density area and is noisy. As of
now it is operating at just 40% of its maximum capacity but the noise is too
much. At night we can hardly sleep because of the noise. No such regularisation
is permissible,” said a resident who declined to be named.
“There are reasonable grounds for objecting to this because
we can’t have industrial operation inside a residential area, ” said another
resident.
However, another resident Dakarai Sithole said the plant was
good for job creation and must stay put.
“There is nothing wrong with this plant. It has actually
created employment for our community. It is a benefit to our community. A lot
of people are earning a living from there,” said Sithole.
Blessing Mutema said residents had got into the mode of
opposing anything done by the local authority.
“There is always a mentality that everything that the
council does is bad. How many jobs are going to be lost if this thing is razed
to the ground. Its actually a packaging factory. The truth is that there is
more noise coming from beerhalls than this factory. Some decisions are made out
of hatred of council workers, ” said Mutema of Gaza suburb. Masvingo Mirror
