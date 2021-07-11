CHINAMASA IN HOSPITAL AFTER ACCIDENT



ZANU PF acting political commissar and former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa was on Saturday night involved in a road traffic accident after allegedly ramming into a truck which was carrying scrap metal.

Chinamasa is, however, said to be in a stable condition and recovering well. He was taken to Rusape Hospital, but was transferred to a private Harare hospital after he complained of chest pains.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was not aware of the accident as of yesterday evening.

But Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Mike Madiro, who rushed to the scene of the accident soon after it occurred, confirmed to NewsDay that Chinamasa, who also previously served as Justice minister, was now in a stable condition.

Madiro said Chinamasa only complained of chest pains.

“I am not exactly privy to what really happened, but I understand that he rammed into a truck which was carrying scrap metal. I understand that Chinamasa’s windscreen was hit by some poles and scrap metals, which then led to the accident. The lorry that he rammed into had no rear lights and reflectors,” Madiro said.

“I had to rush to the scene of the accident moments after it happened. I can confirm that Chinamasa is now in a stable condition and he only complained of chest pains.”

Madiro was among several Zanu PF officials also rushed to the scene of the accident, including Makoni district co-ordinating committee chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa.

Officials said Chinamasa was still admitted at a private hospital in the capital as of last night. Chinamasa is currently having a torrid time in Manicaland province as factionalism is threatening to rip the party apart.

Recently, he expressed concern over divisions within the party in Nyanga, Mutare and Chipinge districts.

He is currently leading the Zanu PF cell restructuring process ahead of the national conference later this year and the 2023 elections.

The post of political commissar in Zanu PF is a supervisory position, where the incumbent is responsible for political education and mobilising support for the party.

For many past occupants of the post, it’s like a poisoned chalice, having to tread a fine line between warring factions.

Chinamasa’s accident evokes memories of the baffling deaths of previous commissars, including Border Gezi (April 28, 2001), Moven Mahachi (on May 26, 2001) and Elliot Manyika (December 6, 2008).

Those that survived were dumped unceremoniously, including Saviour Kasukuwere, Webster Shamu, Engelbert Rugeje and Victor Matemadanda who recently suffered a poisoning attempt just before he was replaced by Chinamasa on an acting basis. Newsday